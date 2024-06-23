Knicks Forward Named Top 10 Free Agent
The New York Knicks are hoping to eventually come to terms on a new deal with free agent forward OG Anunoby, who was acquired via trade back in December from the Toronto Raptors.
However, it won't be easy, because Anunoby is one of the best free agents in the league and should have some suitors for his services. ESPN writer Kevin Pelton named Anunoby as the 8th-best free agent in this year's class.
"Box score stats, in particular, might not capture the value of Anunoby's rock-solid play at both ends of the court. His impact on the Knicks was obvious after they added him in late December. New York went 20-3 (.870) with Anunoby in the lineup the rest of the season and started the playoffs 6-2 before the left hamstring strain that sidelined him through an ill-fated attempt to play in the Knicks' Game 7 loss to Indiana," Pelton writes.
The only free agents that ranked higher than Anunoby were Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (who re-signed a four-year deal with the team), Philadelphia 76ers guards Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton, Los Angeles Clippers stars Paul George and James Harden, Raptors guard (and former Knick) Immanuel Quickley, and Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James.
Each player has their own free agency pool, so the pursuits of the other players shouldn't affect what Anunoby and the Knicks do.
The reason why Anunoby is held in such a high regard has to do with the brief sample size he showcased this season. He played in just 23 regular season games for the Knicks, but New York won 20 of those contests. In the playoffs, the Knicks were 6-3 with Anunoby and 1-3 without him. Simply put, the Knicks are better when Anunoby is playing in the game.
The Knicks are as close to a title as they have been in a very long time, and having Anunoby on the roster is a big reason why. If the Knicks were to let Anunoby walk in free agency, it would be a massive step back, which would force New York to retaliate with a move that wouldn't put them in the most optimal position long-term.
