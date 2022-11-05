Knicks vs. Celtics: How & Who to Watch as Rivalry Renews

The New York Knicks' rivalry weekend got off to a good start in Philadelphia. Can they pull off a sweep at home against the hated Boston Celtics?

Nothing like a visit from an old friend to cheer you up, right?

The New York Knicks' early rivalry weekend got off to a good start on Friday night when they topped the Philadelphia 76ers in a 106-104 thriller at Wells Fargo Center. A quick trip now yields a return home as the Knicks now battle the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

Friday's victory ended a three-game losing streak and stood as the Knicks' first road triumph of the season. Jalen Brunson once again had a starring turn in Philadelphia, as the Villanova alum led the team with 23 points. While the Knicks got back in the win column, it was nonetheless a costly victory as starting center Mitchell Robinson missed the entire second half with a knee injury.

The Knicks' rivals from Boston are likewise facing a back-to-back on the working weekend, having also earned a narrow victory on Friday. Behind 36 points from Jayson Tatum and 25 off the bench from Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics took a 123-119 home decision from the Chicago Bulls.

This wiill be the first of four meetings between the Knicks and Celtics this season. New York split its most recent annual series with the defending Eastern Conference champions, the wins coming in double-overtime and buzzer-beating fashion. The former came on opening night while RJ Barrett was the hero in the latter last January.

What: Boston Celtics (5-3) at New York Knicks (4-4)

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

When/Watch: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Keep An Eye On: Isaiah Hartenstein

Even if this is the first game Robinson will officially miss, the Knicks are alas a bit used to playing without him by now: entering Saturday's game, the backup center who broke out as a reliable interior option last season in Los Angeles was actually averaging more time on the floor in the early going thanks to some early foul trouble from Mitchell.

Hartenstein will more than likely be called upon to replace Robinson the starting lineup. While the Knicks were able to steal a victory out of Philadelphia on Friday, Robinson's absence nearly cost them: when the game's final stages morphed into a battle headlined by free throws and desperation from deep, the Knicks certainly missed Robinson as the 76ers picked up several extra opportunities to win. They fell short, but perhaps a victory with the asterisks of both James Harden and Joel Embiid's injuries attached shouldn't have been so close for comfort.

If Robinson is out long term, Hartenstein is a strong substitute in the sense that he's done little to show he's not capable of filling in and his shooting range certainly outranks the paint-dwelling Robinson. With Hartenstein potentially joining "situational" starter Quentin Grimes (having started for Evan Fournier in bursts), Tom Thibodeau's hand was forced when it came to expected and desired lineup changes. Will they take the Knicks' season to a new level?

Celtic to Watch: Malcolm Brogdon

The obvious, uncomfortable vacancy at head coach aside, the Celtics more or less retain the same group that got them to the finals. An exeception was Brogdon, who briefly lingered on the Knicks radar before a certain former Wildcat showed up before the Celtics freed him from the Indiana rebuild.

Brogdon has been a godsend for the Celtics depth, as he's averaging 15 points a game this season on 52 percent shooting. That includes 21 per game over his last three contests, leading Brogdon to delcare that the Celtics may be the league's deepest team.

"I’ve been telling them we’ve got to be the best second team in the league,” Brogdon said. “We’ve got to embrace that. We are the second team. We’re going to be the best in the league and we’re going to take full ownership of that.”

The Knicks handled themselves really well against the Celtics last season. Brogdon, one of the most prominent newcomers to the rivalry, makes New York's green enemy all the more dangerous as they try to make it back to the Finals.

