Christmas Day has passed, but there are still family reunions on the horizon, especially in the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks will welcome back prodigal son Jalen Brunson to American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, as the point guard and his New York Knick companions engage in the first leg of their yearly three-game visit to the hardwoods of the Lone Star State. By now, Brunson's publicized departure from North Texas is well-documented, having lived up to a $104 million contract inked with the Knicks during the offseason. Time will tell if Brunson is available on Tuesday night, as he has been labeled questionable with a hip injury sustained in Sunday's holiday get-together with the Philadelphia 76ers.

That Christmas clash accounted for the Knicks' third consecutive loss in following up an eight-game winning streak that thrust them into the Eastern Conference's top six playoff spots. They still linger in the last of those slots but are only a half-game up after defeats at the hands of Toronto, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

Dallas likewise continued a streak on Christmas, winning its third in a row with a comeback victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Mavericks previously prevailed in a blowout victory over the Knicks on Dec. 3 at Madison Square Garden, shortly before the aforementioned winning streak tipped off. Dallas hasn't swept the Knicks in their yearly pair since the 2015-16 campaign.

What: New York Knicks (18-16) @ Dallas Mavericks (18-16)

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

When/Watch: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. ET, MSG/MSG Go

Who's Favored: DAL -5

Keep An Eye On: Immanuel Quickley

If Brunson is unable to go tonight, that'll likely put a damper on the proceedings from a Dallas perspective: a video tribute on AAC's screens will be somewhat awkward if Brunson's not in his uniform. The Knicks, however, won't be overly concerned: Quickley's performance off the bench has spelled Brunson very well and he was recently called upon to make a substitute start, taking over for the injured Quentin Grimes during Toronto's visit last week. He'd naturally be first in line to get Brunson's minutes if the Knicks are forced to go without him.

Quickley has found ways to contribute to the box score all season but his shooting left much to be desired. While the Knicks have struggled to duplicate it on a team-wide level, Quickley has found his touch to the tune of a 62 percent success rate from the floor over the last four games.

“He’s been playing well," head coach Thibodeau said to Newsday after the loss to the Raptors, which featured 20 points from Quickley. "I think the way he’s shooting the ball, we knew that would come around for him. He’s not hesitating. He’s letting it go.”

Maverick to Watch: Dwight Powell

Tuesday's game will also serve as a homecoming for Randle, a Dallas native who introduced himself to the national basketball scene through high school endeavors in Plano. The last get-together between the Knicks and Mavericks in North Texas gave Randle a brief reprieve from last season's struggles, as he scored 26 points in a blowout victory.

Dallas will be missing one of its top defenders, Maxi Kleber, on Tuesday. Stopping Randle, or at least matching his physical skillset will come down to Powell, who mostly saw the floor in the final stages of the Mavericks' 121-100 victory over the Knicks three weeks ago.

Powell also has a prime opportunity to secure his North Texas future: with the Mavericks and Christian Wood at a reported stalemate in terms of an extension, Powell could take on a larger role if he walks in free agency come this summer. Stopping a Knicks interior game centered upon Randle and Mitchell Robinson presents a formidable but welcome challenge.

