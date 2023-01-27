Boston Brewin'! Knicks' Stars Silence NBA-Best Celtics

The New York Knicks overcame a slow start to earn a convincing win over the league-leading Boston Celtics.

Vetoed by voters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, members of the New York Knicks had an opportunity to prove their cases in a nationally-televised showdown with the NBA-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

They made a case for both inclusion in the Feb. 19 exhibition as well as the top six Eastern Conference playoff spots.

A 37-point effort from Julius Randle led the way for the Knicks, who used crucial defensive plays from Jericho Sims and Jalen Brunson to secure a 120-117 victory over the Eastern Conference leaders at TD Garden. Sims' rejection of Robert Williams' game-winner forced an extra five minutes, which ended with Brunson denying Malcolm Brogdon of an equalizing triple.

With the win, New York (27-23) earned its first win in Boston since Jan. 2021.

The Knicks' "rivalry week" endeavors continue on Saturday with another big-audience game, as they'll battle the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (5:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

