Knicks Get Good and Bad Injury News For Pistons Game
The New York Knicks will have their captain to lead the way in the latter half of a back-to-back.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks announced that Jalen Brunson will be available for Monday's showdown with the Detroit Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Brunson was listed as questionable on Monday's injury report with shoulder soreness after briefly leaving Sunday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Begley also reported that head coach Tom Thibodeau labeled backup center Jericho Sims out for Monday's game, as the interior staple was a late addition to the injury report with back spasms. Sims, the primary backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns, was the only Knick who did not play in Sunday's 140-106 win against the Bucks, their most one-sided victory of the season thus far.
Brunson's medically-induced departure, of course, was one of the major headlines of Sunday's game, as he left during the third quarter after driving against Milwaukee's AJ Green. After the incident, Brunson retreated to the New York locker room and called for a substitute before returning to chants of "MVP" almost every time he touched the ball from there on out. The point guard would score 44 points in the win, setting a Knicks single-game record for most points in less than 30 minutes of game time.
Beyond their two-way and G League men, Detroit has no major absences beyond Jaden Ivey, who remains out with a broken fibula.
