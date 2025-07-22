Knicks Granted Permission to Interview Timberwolves Coach
The New York Knicks are right back to trying to speak with other coaches across the NBA, but their plan is much clearer this time around.
They settled on a new head coach in Mike Brown to open July, capping a long month of wildly calling up some of their rival teams across the league and attempting to poach their presently-employed coaches. Now, they're attempting to fill out Brown's staff of assistants, putting them right back on the prowl.
They were granted permission to speak with Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni on Tuesday morning, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley reported. Prigioni is well-liked around the league, having himself been a player until about a decade ago.
He was the rare 35-year-old NBA rookie in 2012, with the zippy Argentinian point guard getting his career started with the Knicks before journeying to two other teams around the association. He'd enjoyed a colorful career across various European basketball leagues, where he returned for one last ride in 2016.
Prigioni came right back to the states after enjoying his retirement tour, and has spent his last six seasons as a highly-prioritized assistant coach in Minnesota. He's enjoyed a few brief stints as the Wolves' offensive coordinator, perhaps fitting into Brown's pace and space vision with the Knicks.
He's reportedly the first assistant coaching candidate the team's spoken to since making their head coaching hire official.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!