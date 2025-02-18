Knicks Have Multiple Tests in Second Half of Season
The New York Knicks find themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference standings behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
In order to get to the NBA Finals, the Knicks will likely have to run past both of them in the Conference Semifinals and Finals to reach the league's biggest stage.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, they have yet to beat either of them this season. However, they will have five chances to beat one of them in the latter stretch of the year.
"Those are the five dates remaining in which the Knicks will play the Cavs (three times) and Celtics (twice), and for many fans, the only games that matter," Knicks Film School analyst Jonathan Macri writes.
"There are other significant bouts - trips to Memphis, LA and Golden State, and a spicy late season matchup at home against potential first round opponent Detroit - but given how they’ve fared in recent losses to the Thunder and Celtics, these five could have an outsized importance."
Perhaps the biggest thorn in their side is the Celtics, who whooped them on Opening Night and then again just before the All-Star break.
"Against Boston, we know all eyes will be focused on Karl-Anthony Towns at both ends," Macri writes. "Can he punish mismatches when the Knicks have the ball, and can he put up more resistance than a sheet of moist tissue paper when Boston has it?"
Towns has a tough matchup against the Celtics with Kristaps Porzingis on the other end. Porzingis is who elevated the Celtics from pretender to contender, and the Knicks hope Towns can have that same effect, but he will have to find a way to get the best of the Latvian superstar.
Though the Celtics pose a big challenge, the Cavs might be the most impressive team so far this season, and they also have a fair share of obstacles to overcome.
"Against the Cavs, Towns’ ability to take advantage of switches will also be tested, but the bigger test may come on the other end," Macri writes.
"The first game between these teams was one of the worst offensive performances of Cleveland’s season, which currently has them on pace to be the best and most efficient offense in NBA history. That they’ve done it without grabbing many offensive rebounds and infrequently getting to the line makes the feat all the more impressive. Their 40 percent hit rate from downtown hasn’t subsided yet, so there’s no reason to think it will now."
If the Knicks can find some regular season success against these titans, it will make things easier come playoff time when they have to beat them four times to advance to the next round.
