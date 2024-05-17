All Knicks

Knicks Hope to End Another Series on Road

The New York Knicks can end the Indiana Pacers' season in their own building in Game 6 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Jeremy Brener

May 12, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball
The New York Knicks are one win away from beating the Indiana Pacers and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

In the series so far, the home team has won each game, but the Knicks are hoping to end that pattern in Game 6.

"We would love to have some closeout games at The Garden and give fans that kind of excitement," Josh Hart told reporters ahead of Game 6. "[But] ending a series on the road is always fun ... If you're able to silence a crowd like that, it's a great feeling."

The Knicks were able to close out their previous series on the road in Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers, so they have experience ending series away from Madison Square Garden. But the crowd in Philadelphia embraced the "Nova Knicks," who had their championship banners in the arena. The arena in Indiana provides a hostile environment for the Knicks, one of the most unique in the NBA.

Knicks fans travel, but during the series, the Pacers fans have shown up and made an impact at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In the last game at the arena, the Pacers blew out the Knicks for a 121-89 win.

In order for the Knicks to finish the series, they will have to tune out the crowd and focus on playing their game. They have shown that they are capable of beating the Pacers, and now is the time to simply execute.

