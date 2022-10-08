New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley might be a bit overlooked in a talented backcourt, but coach Tom Thibodeau has made sure to give him his flowers.

Somewhat lost in the backcourt addition of Jalen Brunson and the newly-extended RJ Barrett has been New York Knicks third-year guard Immanuel Quickley, who remains a crucial piece of a talented young team that boasts some impressive versatility.

And following New York's 117-96 win over the Detroit Pistons in the preseason opener on Tuesday, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau raved about Quickley and how it's his versatility that has stood out as he continues to prove that lineup and rotation changes won't hinder him from finding success.

"I just like his versatility and all the things that he brings to the team," Thibodeau said. "He can play both guard spots, he can play with the starters, he can play with the bench. He's a shotmaker, a playmaker."

Quickley did what he does best against the Pistons, leading the second unit with 13 points behind aggressive attacks at the rim and flashy speed in the half-court.

But it was his added impact defensively that impressed Thibodeau, as he and Miles McBride came off the bench and combined for nine of the team's 15 steals. Quickley was jumping passing lanes and making a difference with his thin but lengthy reach.

"The way Quickley has played, he's probably a little bit underrated defensively," Thibodeau said. "Everyone views him for the obvious - the shotmaking - but he's a pretty good defensive player also."

Quickley justified Thibodeau's praise on Friday night during another New York preseason triumph on Friday night against Indiana: the Kentucky alum had 17 points off the bench in 19 minutes en route to a 131-114 victory. The Knicks (2-0) will face the Pacers again on Wednesday night, this time venturing to Indianapolis (7 p.m. ET, MSG).

While Quickley was one of seven double-digit scorers (11.3) for the Knicks last season, he was also fourth on the team in total steals (54). While these certainly aren't eye-popping numbers, he and the team's continued growth will potentially lead to more opportunities for success on both ends of the court.

