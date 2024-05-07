Knicks' Cats Scratch Out Clutch Game 1 Victory Over Pacers
Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo came up big as the New York Knicks downed the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
In this story:
The Michael Jordan of Delaware and Michael Jordan's statistical companion came through big for the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinal opener.
Jalen Brunson joined good company while Donte DiVincenzo sank the game-winner of the Knicks' 121-117 victory in Game 1 over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Brunson scored 43 points to hit at least 40 in four straight playoff games, joining Jordan, Jerry West, and Knicks legend Bernard King as the only players to pull off such a feat.
Game 2 of the series will be staged at MSG on Wednesday night (8 p.m. ET, TNT).
Published