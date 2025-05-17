Knicks vs. Pacers Conference Finals Schedule
The New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The series is a rematch of the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals, where the Pacers edged out the Knicks in six games. Other than that, almost everything is different about the two teams going into the matchup.
Here's a look at the potential schedule for the series:
Game 1: Weds., May 21, 8 p.m., TNT (possible series move up to May 19)
Game 2: Fri., May 23, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 3: Sun., May 25, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 4: Tues., May 27, 8 p.m., TNT
Game 5: Thurs., May 29, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)
Game 6: Sat., May 31, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)
Game 7: Mon., June 2, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)
Game 1 could move up to Monday, May 19 since both the Pacers and Knicks won their respective series in five games, but the league has yet to confirm whether or not that will be the case.
The Knicks will start the series at home as the higher seed, so the first two games will take place at Madison Square Garden.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!
- WATCH: Knicks Legend Gives Alma Mater's Commencement Speech
- Knicks vs. Celtics, Game 4: Three Stars From the Cusp of a Conference Final
- Knicks Fans Petition For Jalen Brunson to Appear on Statue of Liberty
- Former Knicks Star Joins Kevin Garnett in Timberwolves History
- Knicks' Game 4 Comeback Different From The Rest