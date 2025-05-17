All Knicks

Knicks vs. Pacers Conference Finals Schedule

The New York Knicks will face the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jeremy Brener

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges shoots the ball in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are playing the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The series is a rematch of the 2000 Eastern Conference Finals, where the Pacers edged out the Knicks in six games. Other than that, almost everything is different about the two teams going into the matchup.

Here's a look at the potential schedule for the series:

Game 1: Weds., May 21, 8 p.m., TNT (possible series move up to May 19)

Game 2: Fri., May 23, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 3: Sun., May 25, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 4: Tues., May 27, 8 p.m., TNT

Game 5: Thurs., May 29, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Game 6: Sat., May 31, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Game 7: Mon., June 2, 8 p.m., TNT (if necessary)

Game 1 could move up to Monday, May 19 since both the Pacers and Knicks won their respective series in five games, but the league has yet to confirm whether or not that will be the case.

The Knicks will start the series at home as the higher seed, so the first two games will take place at Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News