Report: Knicks Interested in Hornets SF

The New York Knicks could look to sign a veteran forward to improve their 3-point shooting.

Apr 10, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Davis Bertans (9) shown on the court prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks have a few roster spots left, and they may look to fill them with a veteran forward who was recently waived.

"The New York Knicks are among the teams who’ve expressed interest in signing free agent Davis Bertans, league sources told HoopsHype. Bertans has shot 39.6% from 3-point range in his career and played for Latvia in the FIBA Olympics Qualifying Tournament," HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto tweeted.

Bertans, 31, was a second-round pick back in the 2011 NBA Draft, but his draft rights were traded by the Indiana Pacers to the San Antonio Spurs in the deal that also involved Kawhi Leonard. Bertans stayed in Europe until 2016 when he finally joined the Spurs in the NBA. Since then, he's bounced around the league, also playing for the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and most recently the Charlotte Hornets, where it appeared he did not have a good experience.

Bertans spoke with BasketNews after a game with the Latvian national team in their Olympics qualifying tournament when news broke that he had been waived by the Hornets.

"My main focus is [playing for Latvia] with this jersey on," Bertans said. "In a way, I'm really happy that this right now is the only jersey that I wear."

Bertans averaged 6.7 points per game in 43 appearances with the Thunder and Hornets last season. He has eight seasons of NBA experience, which should be able to help the Knicks out tremendously.

New York currently has three open roster spots. One of those could end up going to second-round rookie Kevin McCullar Jr., though he may eventually end up on one of the other two-way deals. The Knicks are still in need of a center, but even if McCullar and a big man sign their deals, New York will still have one more roster spot.

The team hasn't quite replaced veteran shooting guard Alec Burks yet after he signed with the Miami Heat during free agency, so adding Bertans could be an answer for that transaction.

