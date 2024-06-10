Knicks Free Agent 'Likely to Stay'
The New York Knicks have re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein high on their priority list this summer.
Hartenstein, 26, had the best season of his career in 2023-24, averaging 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He became a full-time starter midway through the season and established himself as a strong rim protector for the Knicks.
That's why Bleacher Report says Hartenstein is "possible to leave, but likely to stay."
"There's no on-court reason for Hartenstein to leave the Knicks after establishing himself as a quality starting center this season," Bleacher Report writes. "New York possessing early bird rights on the 26-year-old center means they can only offer up to $72.5 million over a four-year deal, however. It would take a team with a need at center and cap space to make a real run at Hartenstein, with no real contenders sticking out. ... Both the Knicks and Hartenstein should want to stay together, however. Don't be surprised if a new contract comes in at the max amount New York can offer."
The Knicks could compete against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, but New York is clearly the frontrunner.
Sure, New York still needs to sign OG Anunoby and listen for offers that could allow the team to acquire a star next to Jalen Brunson, but Hartenstein is someone the Knicks want to bring back.
Without him, the Knicks aren't the team they were this year. If he signs elsewhere, Mitchell Robinson will likely fill his void, but there is no guarantee New York will sustain the same amount of success with him out of the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!