All Knicks

Knicks Free Agent 'Likely to Stay'

New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is facing free agency, but chances are low that he plays elsewhere next year.

Jeremy Brener

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) reacts during the third quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks have re-signing Isaiah Hartenstein high on their priority list this summer.

Hartenstein, 26, had the best season of his career in 2023-24, averaging 7.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He became a full-time starter midway through the season and established himself as a strong rim protector for the Knicks.

That's why Bleacher Report says Hartenstein is "possible to leave, but likely to stay."

"There's no on-court reason for Hartenstein to leave the Knicks after establishing himself as a quality starting center this season," Bleacher Report writes. "New York possessing early bird rights on the 26-year-old center means they can only offer up to $72.5 million over a four-year deal, however. It would take a team with a need at center and cap space to make a real run at Hartenstein, with no real contenders sticking out. ... Both the Knicks and Hartenstein should want to stay together, however. Don't be surprised if a new contract comes in at the max amount New York can offer."

The Knicks could compete against teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic, but New York is clearly the frontrunner.

Sure, New York still needs to sign OG Anunoby and listen for offers that could allow the team to acquire a star next to Jalen Brunson, but Hartenstein is someone the Knicks want to bring back.

Without him, the Knicks aren't the team they were this year. If he signs elsewhere, Mitchell Robinson will likely fill his void, but there is no guarantee New York will sustain the same amount of success with him out of the lineup.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News