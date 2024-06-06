Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Drops Cryptic Message
New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson appears to be the center of the team's plans this offseason, but with plenty of rumors flying around about trades and signings, you never know what will happen this summer.
Right now, everything is on the table, which includes dealing some big-name players like Julius Randle, or adding stars like LeBron James or Mikal Bridges.
Brunson must know something, because he took to social media to drop a crytpic eye ball emoji, which immediately sparked interest from fans about what could be going down with the Knicks.
Chances are Brunson isn't part of a trade this offseason and instead the team will look to add another star to their lineup to support him. That could be a number of names, or re-signing one of their own as guys like Isaiah Hartenstein look to get a pay raise this offseason.
This is a waiting game for now, but everyone should keep their eyes peeled for what comes next. Maybe this is Brunson messing with us. Maybe, it's him talking about something unrelated to the Knicks. Maybe, he knows a move that's coming that should have everyone excited.
We'll see.
