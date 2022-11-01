Knicks' Jalen Brunson Investigation Remains 'Ongoing'

The NBA is now reportedly set to turn its focus to the New York Knicks' acquisition of Jalen Brunson after bestowing punishment to Philadelphia.

Judgment day is coming for the New York Knicks.

With the NBA having closed its investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers' signings of Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that the focus has now turned to the Knicks, namely into their supposed early contact with marquee free agent Jalen Brunson. Wojnarowski labels the New York investigation "ongoing" while also declaring that the NBA and its Players Association will likely meet to discuss early action rules that have been difficult to enforce.

New York management, namely president Leon Rose and executive vice president Williams "World Wide Wes" Wesley created a bit of a stir last postseason when they sat courtside during Dallas Mavericks games, which featured Brunson in an expanded role with Luka Doncic missing the early stages.

Partially behind Brunson's takeover, Dallas upset the top-seeded Phoenix Suns and reached its first conference finals since its championship run in 2011. The Knicks bestowed Brunson a four-year, $104 million contract in an effort to solve its long-standing point guard issues shortly after.

With Philadelphia charged second-round picks in 2023 and 2024, it's safe to say that any potential New York punishment would carry a similar charge, though that would hardly stifle the Knicks' future plans, as the team is currently projected to carry a dozen selections over the next three drafts.

The early returns on Brunson would likely make any potential penalty easier to swallow: averaging 18.2 points and 7.2 assists over the Knicks' first six games, Brunson has been credited for reshaping the team's offensive fortunes and pace. The former Maverick notably put up a 27-point, 13-assist double-double in the team's most recent Madison Square Garden event, a 134-131 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

New York (3-3) returns to action on Wednesday at home against the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).

