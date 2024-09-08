Knicks' Jalen Brunson Offers Fan Trade
One New York Knicks fan could be getting a double dose of No. 11.
Video from Knicks fan and X user "Bobby Quarantino" shared a humorous moment from a friend's wedding on his account: while the friend in question was gifted a valuable Rolex watch by his wife, he was rendered downright euphoric by another gift, a framed, blue Knicks Brunson jersey signed by the point guard himself. Upon getting his hands on the frame, the groom put the thenar space of his hand to his mouth, imitating Brunson's famous three-point celebration.
Tagged by Quarantino in the post, Brunson put his general manager's cap on and offered to double down.
"I’ll give you another jersey for the Rolex lol," Brunson cheekily replied.
It seems that Quarantino's friend, labeled "faiz" on X, is interested in bartering: clad in a Brunson jersey (not the one that reduced him to joyful tears), he showcased the watch in question, apparently fully intending to take No. 11 up on his offer at the Roommates Show Block Party set to be staged in Central Park on Saturday evening.
In the off chance he is rejected, Brunson will have no issue getting as many Rolex wares as he desires: while he took it on a discounted rate to improve the franchise's future fortunes, Brunson extended his stay in New York with a $156.5 million contract extension earlier this summer, one that's set to keep him in Mahattan through at least the end of the decade.
Seeing Brunson get love at a wedding, especially one of a metropolitan nature, is hardly a surprise at this point: under his watch, the Knicks have returned to the realm of NBA relevancy, winning a playoff series in each of his first two seasons as the primary one. His discounted contract extension will only add to his legend and his efforts from last year have put the Knicks on track for their most hyped season in quite some time.
