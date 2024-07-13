All Knicks

Knicks Star Shows Priorities After Extension

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson made his priorities straight after signing a new contract extension.

Nov 24, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) brings the ball up court against the Miami Heat during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is set to be in the City for a very long time.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Brunson are agreeing to a four-year extension worth $156.5 million. The deal will keep Brunson with the Knicks until 2030, a sign of commitment to New York after playing just two seasons with the franchise.

Brunson has also shown a commitment to winning by signing this extension. The Knicks star point guard had up to two years remaining on the current four-year, $104 million deal that he signed two summers ago, even with a player option for the 2025-26. However, signing this extension now prohibits Brunson from tacking on more money to the deal. Brunson could have signed a max extension next summer worth $269 million over five years, but he opted to sign his deal now.

Why would a player who is on the verge of superstardom accept a contract worth over $100 million less than what he could have made a year from now?

Ask yourself the same question. Would you take $100 million more from your job if you only had to wait one year before signing your contract? I'd say 99.9 percent of people would say yes, but Brunson is in the strict minority.

By not making the $100 million extra, Brunson now allows the Knicks to go out and spend more on other players who could complement him in the lineup. New York has already done that to an extent by signing OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212 million contract, but now the sacrifice opens up an even bigger opportunity to do this.

Julius Randle is due for a contract extension next summer, and Mikal Bridges is due for a new deal in 2026. Brunson's sacrifice will allow his teammates to get paid by the Knicks instead of having them sign elsewhere.

Brunson is already making millions, and now he's viewed as a universally-liked figure in one of the biggest cities in the world. He has the money and the fame, but this contract solidifies his desire to win the city a championship.

