Knicks Star Talks Celtics 'Test'

The New York Knicks superstar is excited to get things rolling against the Celtics.

Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks will begin the season watching one of their biggest rivals hoist another banner into the rafters of the TD Garden when they visit the Boston Celtics tonight.

The Celtics finished where the Knicks hope to end up this year, and they are currently the team to beat in the league. That's why Knicks star Jalen Brunson is excited about the season opener.

"It's our first game," Brunson said via SNY when asked why he is excited. "Seriously, it starts the season off playing against the champions, and so, it's a great test for us."

The Celtics won 64 games last season en route to a breezy playoffs run against the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks, where the team lost just three games, never seeing Game 6 in any series. They were clearly the best team in the league last season, and no team has made enough moves to challenge them, except for maybe the Knicks.

The Knicks will see Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns make their official debuts after acquiring them in trades over the offseason with the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves. Adding the two of them into the mix will cause some growing pains, but the Knicks are hoping that their talent level will get them some wins in the meantime while they figure out exactly how best to operate throughout the season.

Tonight's game won't play too much of a role in how good the Knicks will be, but this game will set a baseline that the team can use towards growing throughout the season.

A win would give the Knicks confidence that they can hang with the best team in the NBA, and a loss will give them lessons on how to improve to get to where they want to be.

