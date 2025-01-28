Knicks Get Major Boost For Grizzlies Game
The New York Knicks will have the Hart for another interconference showdown.
Per Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, Josh Hart is a go for the Knicks' week-opening tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Hart was originally listed as questionable for the game due to knee soreness. Hart is in the starting lineup as the Knicks (30-16) go for their fourth consecutive victory.
Hart had the same designation for Saturday's visit from the Sacramento Kings but nonetheless partook--and gave himself a tough act to follow: in the 143-120 sacking of Sacramento, Hart put up a 20-point, 18-rebound, 11-assists triple-double, his sixth of the season and 12th of his career.
Now, Hart will look to do so against a Memphis Grizzlies group that enters with the longest active winning streak in the Association at six. Also appearing on the metropolitan injury report were rookies Pacome Dadiet (toe) and Ariel Hukporti (illness), neither of whom appear set to partake in Monday's interconference tilt.
For the visiting Grizzlies, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams are all out but Santi Aldama (illness), Zach Edey (nasal), and Jake LaRavia (lumbar) are all set to partake. Memphis currently sits in third place on the Western Conference playoff bracket.
