Knicks Star Pokes Fun at Donovan Mitchell
One of Josh Hart's posts about "OMG" might've had some New York Knicks fans remarking "OMG" ... had the post in question come a year earlier.
Donovan Mitchell, a mainstay in Knick rumors, returned to his home state on Saturday to take in the New York Mets' thrilling 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field in Queens.
The current Cleveland Cavalier appeared to be enjoying himself on X, as he was carrying a large animated sign bearing the letters "OMG," a replica of the one that Queens' players brandish in the dugout after big plays. The picture was originally posted by the sign's designer "@Jaymaccustoms," as it was inspired by the song penned by Mets infielder Jose Iglesias and has become a fight song of sorts for the team's ongoing playoff run.
Hart couldn't help but notice that the sign carried familiar hues ... namely the the blue and orange shades that show up at least 41 times a year at Madison Square Garden. Such comments perhaps carry the potential to cause a stir for a metropolitan basketball fanbase desperate for any game-changing nugget as training camp looms.
But, in this case, it was likely just true admiration from Hart, as all signs points to the Mitchell Knicks saga as closed for the time being.
There's no indication that Mitchell will be up for grabs any time soon, as the Elmsford, NY native signed a three-year, $150.3 million deal to say in Cleveland in July. Mitchell's previous lack of a long-term deal led some to believe that the Knicks could get a second chance of luring him back home, but the hopeful Cavs have apparently locked him up for the foreseeable future.
In any event, Mitchell is due for at least two return trips to New York later this basketball season: the Knicks face the Cavs in their second home game of the year on Oct. 22 and once again in their MSG regular season finale on Apr. 11.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!