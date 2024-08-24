All Knicks

Knicks Guard Takes Shot at Former Team

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart didn't hold back talking about his former team.

Feb 27, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Hart loves playing for the New York Knicks in the Big Apple. He's made that very clear since his arrival in the middle of the 2022-23 season when he was traded by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Before he was with the Blazers, Hart played with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2019-22, and it appears he didn't have the greatest experience playing in the Big Easy.

Hart put the Pelicans on blast in a recent episode of the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson.

“I don’t think you’ll ever hear someone say they were excited to be traded to New Orleans," Hart said on the podcast.

Hart joined the Pelicans after two years with the Los Angeles Lakers in the trade that sent Anthony Davis to Tinseltown to team up with LeBron James. The Lakers won a title as a result of that trade while the Pelicans haven't even won a playoff series since the deal was made.

The Pelicans were undergoing a rebuild with Hart as one of the centerpieces, and he ultimately wasn't able to carry out the vision that New Orleans had for him, which led to him being traded for Larry Nance Jr.

However, it appears to have worked out well for Hart in the end as he has been over the moon thrilled with the Knicks since arriving 18 months ago. Hart and the Knicks have won a playoff series in each of the two postseason runs, and they are gearing up for another one in 2025 with his college teammate Mikal Bridges now in the fold.

Now when Hart and the Knicks make their annual trip to the Smoothie King Center to face the Pelicans on Dec. 21, he can expect a lot of boos from the New Orleans fandom.

