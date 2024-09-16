Knicks Star Fine With Any Role After Return
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is on an expiring contract and he has been an All-Star in three of the last four seasons, but he only has one thing on his mind: a championship.
SNY insider Ian Begley shared a report in which it was revealed that Randle would accept any role for the Knicks if it meant winning a championship.
"The 29-year-old will accept any role that’s asked of him on this Knicks team if it leads to winning," Begley writes. "Randle has been excited about this team and believes the group can make a run. He’s looking forward to being back, healthy, with this team, and thinks things can be special with [Mikal] Bridges. He wants to win and win in New York."
With changes being made to the roster that includes the blockbuster trade involving Mikal Bridges and the departure of starting center Isaiah Hartenstein, Randle's role for the upcoming season is all but certain. The Knicks may look to use him as a center more than he is used to compared to the power forward spot that he has dominated ever since coming to New York back in 2019.
It's a big year for Randle coming up. He is about to turn 30 in November, and he'll have a chance to cash in on potentially his final major contract as an NBA player, so his performance level for the 2024-25 campaign needs to be high.
However, Randle has made it very clear where his priorities lie, and if he feels like his best chance at winning a championship comes with the Knicks, then he should look to sign a long-term deal with the team beyond the season. That being said, if New York regresses, it could mean the end of Randle with the Knicks.
