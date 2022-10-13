Knicks WATCH: Julius Randle’s Son Heartbroken Over Preseason Loss to Pacers

The New York Knicks' preseason loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday resulted in a hilarious and adorable reaction from Julius Randle's five-year-old son.

The New York Knicks are undefeated no more after Wednesday’s 109-100 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.



Luckily, it’s just preseason. But don’t tell that to Julius Randle’s five-year-old son Kyden.



“I don’t care it’s preseason!” Kyden said with frustration as his mother, Kendra Randle, recorded his reaction in an innocent and hilarious video.

Looks like no one should be questioning Kyden's loyalty to the team.

Kyden’s dad Julius did post 13 points, eight rebounds, and five assists along with a 3-of-6 shooting mark from deep in 25 minutes of action. He's now up above the double-digit scoring mark in all three preseason games thus far, averaging 14.3 in that span



But one can understand Kyden’s angst as well. The Knicks blew a 13-point and led for nearly the entire game before being outscored 32-21 in the fourth quarter. An 11-0 run and four 3-pointers by the Pacers in the final four minutes all but sealed New York’s fate. To make matters worse, those four conversions were half of Indiana's entire 3-point production for the night.



“No there’s not!” Kyden said as his mother tells him there’s still a chance for another win. “We have one more game left.”

Indeed, the Knicks do have one more preseason game left, as they’ll take on the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG) before Wednesday’s season opener against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum.

The Knicks will host the Detroit Pistons at MSG for the home opener on Friday, Oct. 21.

