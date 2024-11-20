Knicks Star Already Surpassed All Eastern Conference Centers

Karl-Anthony Towns is currently in his own tier among Eastern Conference Centers.



• 1st among East Cs with 26.2 PPG

• 2nd has 20.7 PPG



• 1st among East Cs with 12.4 REB

• 2nd has 11.9 REB



• 1st among East Cs with 34 3-Pointers

• 2nd has 31 3-Pointers



Nobody’s close. pic.twitter.com/4nHsp8yDXB