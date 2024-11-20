Knicks Star Already Surpassed All Eastern Conference Centers
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is quickly separating himself from the rest of the NBA, and more specifically Eastern Conference bigs. Towns has been a force to start the season, averaging 26.2 points and 12.4 rebounds in 13 games.
The Knicks are now 8-6 and riding a three-game winning streak, mostly due to Towns becoming the focal point of the offense. Head coach Tom Thibodeau gave Towns plenty of praise before New York's 134-106 over Washington Wizards last night.
The stats show that Towns has been the best center in the East by a mile. The 29-year-old ranks first in the conference's centers in points, rebounds, and three-pointers.
This is nothing new for the former Minnesota Timberwolf, who has career averages of 23.0 points and 10.9 rebounds. The difference, as noted by Thibodeau who was also his coach at one point with his previous team, has been his passing and ability to collapse defenses.
The Knicks will play their next five games on the road, but this momentum from the team and performance from Towns should get fans excited. New York is starting to find a groove behind Towns.
