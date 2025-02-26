Knicks Star Questionable After Scary Injury
With the Liberty Bell ballers set to visit Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN), one of the New York Knicks' top stars is going to take a crack at it after an injury scare.
The injury report for the Knicks' Wednesday visit from the Philadelphia 76ers lists Karl-Anthony Towns as he is said to be dealing with patellar tendinopathy after an injury scare during Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics.
Towns left the game during fourth quarter action amidst a futile comeback for the Knicks: after a drive fell short, which Boston took back for a score of its own, Towns limped to the New York bench and later fled for the visitors' locker room at TD Garden.
He controversially returned to the game for its final stages while Boston held a double-figure lead that proved permanent. Head coach Tom Thibodeau remarked that Towns "said he felt fine" in the somber aftermath.
In addition to Towns, OG Anunoby continued to be listed as probable due to the foot sprain that previously kept him out of six games. Perhaps surprisingly, Mitchell Robinson has already been ruled out despite supposed medical progress toward his regular season deubt.
For the spiraling Sixers (20-37), the injury report is headlined by the continued absence and metropolitan public enemy Joel Embiid, who has already been ruled out due to ongoing knee issues. Eric Gordon (wrist), Kyle Lowry (hip), Jared McCain (knee), and Guerschon Yabusele (eye) have also been ruled out while former Knick Quentin Grimes (knee) is probable. Paul George (finger) will be available as Philadelphia seeks to end an eight-game losing streak.
