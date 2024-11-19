Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Quickly Becoming Focal Point
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns has dominated in his start to the season and backed it up once again last night against the Brooklyn Nets. In the 114-104 win, Towns put up 26 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, making Knicks history as the first Knick to have at least 25,15, and five in less than 30 minutes.
Towns is now averaging 26.4 points and 12.4 rebounds through 12 games this season. He's quickly become the focal point of the offense and has been looking like New York's best player.
Point guard Jalen Brunson has had some off nights to start the season, as yesterday he put up just 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting. However, having an offensively talented center in Towns allowed him to distribute, dishing out 10 assists. It gives insurance for the Knicks when Brunson has an off night.
Towns is a do-it-all center on offense. Head coach Tom Thibodeau noted that Towns' passing has evolved, but more importantly, he can attack the defense from any spot on the floor. This allows for other weapons like OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to score at a high rate, with defense collapsing on Towns and Brunson inside the arc.
On nights when Brunson and Towns are both shooting with efficiency, the defense will be in big trouble. The Knicks have five starters that can attack opponents from anywhere on the floor, and Towns has shown to be the team's most consistent star thus far.
