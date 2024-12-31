Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Ties NBA Double-Double Leader
The New York Knicks took down the Washington Wizards in a Monday-night win, 126-106. This is the Knicks' eighth straight win to make them 23-10, still holding the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
In the offensive masterclass, Josh Hart stole the show with his third-career triple-double, putting up 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists. However, star center Karl-Anthony Towns was just as productive, finishing with 32 points and 13 rebounds. He was incredibly efficient, shooting 13-for-19 from the field despite not hitting one of his three three-point attempts.
Double-doubles like this have become the norm for Towns this season, as he's averaging 24.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He's tied for first in the league in rebounds per game, and Monday night's performance gave the 29-year-old his 27th double-double on the season, as well as his 390th career double-double.
Towns is playing like a legitimate MVP candidate and has been a catalyst in New York's elite offense. After starting the season 5-6, the Knicks have gone 18-4 since then, continuously moving up in the power rankings. New York has been steadily improving on both sides of the ball, with four starters having hit 40-point games this season.
As for Towns, he's now tied for first in the league in double-doubles this season with 27. He shares that title with Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who is currently averaging 20.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. The Lithuanian center also shares the rebounding title with Towns.
Towns ranks above a plethora of MVP candidates when it comes to double-doubles, including Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum. He continuously makes himself known not just with the ball in his hands but on the glass as well.
The rebounding prowess is definitely needed the most right now for the Knicks, as backup center Mitchell Robinson continues to recover from ankle surgery. He has yet to play this season, but when he returns, New York will have an easier time getting defensive rebounds as well as second-chance opportunities on offense.
Towns and star point guard Jalen Brunson have created a formidable duo this season. Their one-two punch is becoming a legitimate threat to the rest of the NBA, and the seven-footer's production in the rebounding department is a big reason why.
