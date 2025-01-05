All Knicks

Knicks Star Updates Injury After Scary Fall

The New York Knicks center went down late against the Chicago Bulls.

Noah Strackbein

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks had a scary moment in their loss to the Chicago Bulls when star center Karl-Anthony Towns fell to the court in pain with just over a minute left in the game.

Towns completed an and-one but was sandwiched between Coby White and Nikola Vucevic during the play. He was subbed out immediately after the free throw and did not return, ending his night with 44 points.

After the game, Towns revealed he was injured during the game but would not reveal where the pain was.

"It's somewhere," he told reporters.

"I got hit," he added. "I was going to go for a dunk. Saw [White] was probably not going to give it to me, and then I switched hands, tried to do my best Michael Jordan impression.

"It hurt. Really all I saw was an and-1 that was too late to help us win. Honest to God, I didn’t even know I made it."

Towns suffered a knee injury earlier this season, bringing up immediate worry about another one. The Knicks are 24-12 following their loss to Chicago, sitting third in the Eastern Conference and hoping to make a push for the lead as they move through the new year.

Published
Noah Strackbein
