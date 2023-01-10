The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...

JAN 10 KNICKS TRADE DUMP?

Would the Knicks really "trade-dump'' Cam Reddish?

That's the rumor as the NBA Trade Rumor Mill gets cranked up, New York seemingly willing to move on from a player it traded a first-round pick for just a year ago.

Reddish hasn’t been a factor for the Knicks this year, so the former No. 10 overall pick might be headed to the Lakers, suggests HoopsHype.

JAN 8 KEVIN DURANT SET FOR MRI AFTER LEAVING MIAMI VISIT EARLY

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is set to undergo an MRI after he was forced to leave Sunday's visit to Miami early with a knee injury. Durant was injured in the penultimate minute of the third quarter when opponent Jimmy Butler fell backward into his right knee after a blocked attempt to the rim. Despite losing Durant, Brooklyn (27-13) prevailed in a 102-101 final over the Heat after Royce O'Neal put in the winning two off a Kyrie Irving miss with three seconds remaining.

The Nets will likely be especially careful with Durant's injury considering he missed significant time with an MCL ailment sustained last January, one that derailed Brooklyn's season to the tune of a 5-17 mark that more or less doomed them to the Play-In Tournament. The team has gone 14-1 in its last 15 and has a potential chance to take away the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed when it faces Boston on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). A nationally-televised visit from the Knicks looms on Jan. 28.

[[UPDATE: 11:40 AM ET:]]: Shams Charania has reported that Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

JAN 7 GOLDEN STATE'S IGUODALA SET FOR SEASON DEBUT

Andre Iguodala's 19th and final NBA season is set to begin on Saturday night, as Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports that he'll dress for the Golden State Warriors when they take on the Orlando Magic (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area). He will be on a minutes restriction in his first days back but his defensive prowess will no doubt be welcome back on a Warriors team struggling in its latest title defense.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, has been an undeniable architect of the Warriors' success over the past decade. After earning his fourth championship ring last summer against Boston, Iguodala inked a one-year deal on a veteran's minimum contract, intending to make the 2022-23 season his final year. A hip injury kept him out of the first half of this campaign, which has seen several Golden State contributiors, namely Steph Curry, go down due to injury.

Entering Saturday night action, the Warriors (20-19) currently hold the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference.

JAN 6 KEMBA WALKER WAIVED BY MAVERICKS

Kemba Walker's time with the Dallas Mavericks has ended, as the 32-year-old was waived by the team on Friday. North Texas hosted Walker's first professional minutes since a one-year stint with the Knicks failed to solve the team's long-lasting point guard problems.

Walker was guaranteed for the season if he was still on the Mavericks' roster by Saturday. Some found his brief Dallas tour ironic in the sense that the Mavericks brought him in to partly make up for the loss of Jalen Brunson, who assumed Walker's duties as the Knicks' big-ticket point guard last offseason.

Though Walker has been cleared to afford playing time for younger players like Jalen Hardy and McKinley Wright IV, he nonetheless played a role in Dallas' recent success, notably earning a 32-point game in an overtime loss to Cleveland on Dec. 17. His Dallas tenure ends with averages of eight points and 2.1 assists and the Mavericks (22-17) currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, two games above the Play-In Tournament cut-off.

JAN 4 BULLS CUT DOWN NETS' 12-GAME WINNING STREAK

Behind three starters scoring at least 20 each, the Chicago Bulls overcame a 44-point effort from Kevin Durant to end the Brooklyn Nets' 12-game winning streak on Wednesday night. The Nets' dozen-win tally was the longest in the NBA this season.

"To come out here after those two tough losses and beat one of the hottest teams in the NBA, it's good," Bulls guard Zach LaVine, he of 13 points in the win, said per ESPN. "I think we came out with the right attention to detail. We withstood their run at the end, and we beat them collectively."

DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams led the team with 22 points while Nikola Vučević was right behind them with 21. The Bulls (17-21) led by as much as 18 and earned their first win of the new year after dropping consecutive contests to Cleveland. They currently hold the last Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament spot, a half-game ahead of Washington.

JAN 2 MITCHELL JOINS CHAMBERLAIN, BRYANT, AND MORE IN 70-POINT CLUB

Former Knicks trade target Donovan Mitchell entered rarified NBA air on Monday, as his 71-point effort in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls is tied for the sixth-greatest single-game showing in Association history.

Mitchell is only the seventh player to reach 70 points in a single NBA game and the first since Devin Booker in March 2017. The 71 points scored is also the best in a game since Kobe Bryant's famed 81-point night in January 2006. Mitchell gains entry to the 70-point club alongside Booker, Bryant, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, David Thompson, and six-time entrant Wilt Chamberlain.

"To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,'' Mitchell said in the aftermath of the 145-134 win. "I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I'm speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.''

Cleveland (24-14) has won seven of its past nine after sweeping a home-and-home set with the Bulls. They'll visit Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24.

DEC 31 DONČIĆ REACHES 50 AGAIN AS MAVS CLOSE 2022 ON HIGH NOTE

The New York Knicks aren't the only ones to feel the wrath of Luka Dončić in the final week of the calendar year.

The Dallas Mavericks' superstar earned his third 50-point game over the last five games, putting in 51, including the clinching free throws of a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Dončić's haul over the last five games allowed him to become the first player in NBA history to earn at least 250 points and 50 rebounds/assists in a five-game stretch, having earned a good part of that tally with his historic double-double on Tuesday against the Knicks.

His antics have allowed the Mavericks (21-16) to end the year on a six-game winning streak, which has placed them in the fourth slot on the current Western Conference playoff bracket. They return to action on Monday against the Houston Rockets (8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southwest).

DEC 31 BRUNSON TO MISS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

Point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) will not play in the Knicks' calendar-year finale against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG). The team has ruled him out for the third consecutive game due to the injury sustained in Sunday's Christmas Day loss to Philadelphia.

Brunson joins RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (knee), who likewise will not play on Saturday, Barrett and Brunson's starting five spots will likely be filled by Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley.

DEC 29 NBA HANDS SUSPENSIONS FOR MAGIC-PISTONS FIGHT

The NBA issued punishments to those involved in extracurriculars stemming from the Wednesday showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Instigators Killian Hayes and Moritz Wagner were assessed multi-game suspensions at three and two respectively while Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, and Franz Wagner each got a game for leaving the Orlando bench.

On Detroit's side, Hamidou Diallo also got a game. Orlando's excess suspensions will be served over the next two games so they're capable of fielding a full contingent for their upcoming contests, as a three-game homestand starts on Friday against Washington (7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

The fight ensued in the final stages of the first half when Mortiz Wagner pushed Hayes into the Detroit bench when the two battled for a loose ball. Diallo shoved Wagner into the bench in response, where he was restrained. Hayes arose to punch Wagner in the back of the head, leading to the latter's Magic teammates rushing over to assist. The rest of the game was played without incident as Detroit (9-28) prevailed 121-101 to end a six-game losing streak.

Detroit and Orlando (13-23) meet again on Feb. 23. In the meantime, the Pistons' suspensions begin on Friday when they face Chicago (8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Detroit).

DEC 27 KINGS LOSE HEAD COACH, STAR CENTER IN FOR MEDICAL REASONS

The Sacramento Kings will be missing head coach Mike Brown and star center Domantas Sabonis for an indefinite, but hopefully brief, stretch. Brown entered the NBA's health and safety protocols after displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19 while Sabonis is dealing with a thumb injury on his non-shooting hand. Neither appeared in Tuesday night's 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. Assistant coach Jordi Fernandez is serving as the team's interim head coach in Brown's place. Sabonis, a seventh-year veteran out of Gonzaga is the team's leading rebounder (12.5) in his second Sacramento season.

The Kings (17-15) are looking to end the longest postseason drought among the so-called "big four" major North American professional sports leagues at 16 years. They currently hold the top seed in the four-team Play-In Tournament, a half-game behind sixth-place Dallas for the final automatic Western Conference playoff spots. Sacramento returns to action on Wednesday night, facing the Nuggets again to complete a back-to-back (10 p.m. ET, NBA TV).

DEC 25 SHAKE MILTON CHRISTMAS MIRACLE VS. KNICKS

Just before halftime between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers, an early candidate for shot of the year was hoisted right at the buzzer.

James Harden stole the ball from Jalen Brunson, where it landed in Shake Milton's hands just beyond halfcourt, where he hoisted the ball just beyond halfcourt to hit the backboard and into the net.

Here's a look at the shot ...

The Knicks lead 63-60 after Julius Randle's 25-point performance in the first half.

DEC 23 HARDEN PROVIDES EARLY PHILLY CHRISTMAS GIFT

In the Philadelphia 76ers' final game before making their Christmas Day arrival to Madison Square Garden on Sunday (12 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN), James Harden posted one of the most unique box scores in NBA history, becoming just the ninth player all-time to post a triple-double featuring at least 20 points, 20 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Harden joined a list that also includes Wilt Chamberlain, Luka Doncic, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson, and Russell Westbrook during Philadelphia's comeback from a 20-point deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, putting in 20 points and helping on 21 more tallies while pulling down 11 rebounds in the 119-114 triumph.

In addition to his new role in NBA history, Harden is now among the greats in 76ers history: he joins Maurice Cheeks as the franchise's all-time leader in single-game assists and became the first player Pennsylvanian since Chamberlain to earn at least 20 points and assists in the same game.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 44 points in the comeback victory. Philadelphia (19-12) has won each of its past seven and will face the Knicks for the 13th time on Christmas Day, expanding the holiday record for most stagings of a single matchup.

DEC 22 FORMER LIBERTY STAR BECKY HAMMON AMONG 2023 HOF CANDIDATES

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its list of candidates for its 2023 class, a group partly headlined by former New York Liberty star Becky Hammon.

Hammon, who earned a WNBA championship as the first-year head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in September, is one of seven names enshrined in the Liberty's Ring of Honor, having spent her first American professional seasons (1999-2006) in seafoam. She continues to rank near the top of the franchise's all-time marks, including fourth in points (2,367) and assists (575) and second in three-pointers (331). Hammon made a name for herself on the NBA level as an assistant on fellow finalist Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs.

Their proteges Pau Gasol and Tony Parker are also among the headliners, as are Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 United States women's basketball team, the winners of the inaugural women's tournament at the Olympics in Montreal.

DEC 20 DAMIAN LILLARD MAKES PORTLAND HISTORY IN NARROW LOSS

Damian Lillard became the all-time leading scorer in Portland Trail Blazers history on Monday night, passing Clyde Drexler during the third quarter of a showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard needed 21 points to secure the honor and earned the fateful tally at the free throw line and now tops the scoring list of the franchise formed in 1970.

Entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick out of Weber State, Lillard has spent his entire career with the Blazers. He finished Monday night with 28 points, the last pair of which came on an equalizing layup with just over three seconds remaining in regulation. Alas for Portland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's buzzer-beating jumper denied them a win on a historic night, as Oklahoma City prevailed in a 123-121 final.

Lillard did not play in the first matchup between the Knicks and Blazers (17-14) in November. A rematch in Portland is scheduled for March 14.

DEC 18 FORMER KNICKS STAR AMAR'E STOUDEMIRE ACCUSED OF STRIKING DAUGHTER

Former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested on allegations of domestic violence on Saturday. The Miami Herald was the first to report Stoudemire's arrest, said to be in response to the NBA veteran striking one of his daughters.

"I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report obtained by The Herald reads. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” The same report states that Stoudemire told officers that his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar."

The incident apparently happened shortly after Stoudemire received his master's degree from the University of Miami, which earned a congratulatory tweet from the Knicks. Stoudemire partook in 14 NBA seasons, including five with the Knicks, which yielded the last of six All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Second Team nomination in 2011.

DEC 18 LAKERS LOSE DAVIS FOR "AT LEAST ONE MONTH;" BACK FOR KNICKS' VISIT?

Per Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis will miss "at least one month" with a foot injury sustained in the team's Friday win over Denver. The 29-year-old Davis was averaging 27.4 points and a career-best 12.1 rebounds at the time of the ailment, which forced him to leave the nationally-televised tilt against the Nuggets during first quarter action. Davis had already been ruled out for the Lakers' Sunday showdown against the Washington Wizards (9:30 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet).

As it stands, the Lakers (12-16) sit 1.5 games out of the final Western Conference Play-In Tournament spot. LeBron James put in 30 points while Trevor Bryant added 21 off the bench in Davis' absence to top the Nuggets by a 126-108 final. It's possible Davis could return in time for the first of two meetings between the Lakers and Knicks this season, as the two sides are set to do battle on Jan. 31 at Madison Square Garden.

DEC 15 CURRY OUT 'A FEW WEEKS, LIKELY GONE FOR MSG VISIT

Per ESPN, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury sustained during Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.