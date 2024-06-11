All Knicks

Knicks Could Land One of Draft's Top Offensive Players

Tyler Kolek is one of the best offensive prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft. Does he make sense for the New York Knicks?

Jeremy Brener

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribble against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) dribble against North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Michael O'Connell (12) during the second half in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Knicks are looking at a few players for the 24th and 25th picks in this month's NBA Draft, and among the options for the team is Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek.

"Kolek, who is ranked No. 29 in ESPN's Top 100, has drawn serious looks from teams that are selecting higher than this in the first round. He has experience, playmaking savvy and intense competitiveness that could provide a pathway into backup point guard minutes early in his pro career. He's likely not going to offer a ton defensively, where he's limited because of his size (6-3, 190 pounds) and athletic ability, but he's also not going to take plays off or want for effort," ESPN writes.

Kolek averaged 15.3 points and 7.7 assists in his senior season at Marquette, a sign that he can be a strong offensive player at the next level. He could emerge into that backup point guard role that Immanuel Quickley had before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors.

Kolek can be a facilitator for when Jalen Brunson has to sit, but his defense leaves something to be desired.

The Knicks have the defenders around Kolek that could hide some of those deficiencies, and they have the coaching to help him improve. However, Tom Thibodeau is unlikely to play him too much, at least as a rookie. He'll need to up his defensive game in order to have a shot to stick in the NBA, whether it's with the Knicks or another team.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News