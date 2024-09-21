Knicks Legend Shares Excerpt From New Book
Former New York Knicks star Michael Ray Richardson is taking his story from the hardwood to the page, penning the memoir "Banned: How I Squandered an All-Star NBA Career Before Finding My Redemption" alongside Jake Uitti.
Richardson starred for both the Knicks and New Jersey Nets, coming to New York as the fourth pick of the 1978 draft. His new tome will serve as a reflection on his rise and fall in the professional ranks, which saw him earn four All-Star Game invites, two All-Defensive First Team nominations, and the 1985 Comeback Player of the Year title.
But Richardson's NBA career, plagued by substance abuse, ended in 1986 when he was banned for life by commissioner David Stern for repeated violations of the NBA drug policies. He later overcame such issues and built a solid career on the European realm despite landing a chance for NBA reinstatement.
Richardson and Uitti released an excerpt from the book, which will be available this Thanksgiving season, on HoopsHype, one that documented the former's original encounters with cocaine. It began when Richardson moved from New Jersey to Manhattan while playing for the Knicks
"Deep down, I know that I have a good heart," Richardson wrote. "Even though I got into some rough spots, I’m not a bad guy. You get blinders when you’re an addict. You’re there, looking through your eyes… but at the same time, you’re not all there."
"When you get like that, you lose all sense of yourself. You become a zombie. Your only thoughts are when you’ll be getting high next and for how long. It’s a parasite and you don’t care about anything but pacifying it. That’s what happens when the devil has you."
Richardson continues to maintain a strong place in Knicks history, ranking third in steals (810), 10th in assists (2,244), and second in triple-doubles (18). He also holds the record for single-season steals with 265 in 1979-80, which saw him become just the third player to lead the Association in both steals and assists per game.
"Banned" will be released on Nov. 26 by Skyhorse Publishing.
