Knicks Linked to Wolves Star
The New York Knicks have some uncertainty looming at the power forward position.
Julius Randle is about to enter the final year of his contract, and if he doesn't re-sign, that leaves a massive hole at the four spot. Until that is resolved, there will always be rumors of the league's top power forwards potentially coming to New York.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns could be a trade target for the Knicks.
"The New York Knicks are loaded with talent at every position, save for center. The combination of Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa is OK, although the former has only topped 59 games once in his past four seasons," Swartz writes. "Towns has been a long-rumored target of Leon Rose and the Knicks and was born about an hour away from Madison Square Garden. A starting lineup of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby and Towns would truly rival the Boston Celtics for the best in the NBA."
The Knicks have taken a liking to Towns for a long time, which is why they have continued to be linked to him in rumors. However, it would take a lot for the Timberwolves to trade him after he's played with them for nearly a decade.
On top of that, Minnesota is finally experiencing some success with Towns in the fold. While Anthony Edwards is the No. 1 player on the team that helped the franchise reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, Towns plays an important role and Minnesota would miss him if he wasn't in the lineup.
The Knicks also value Randle tremendously, which would complicate any deal. But his impending free agency is the reason why Towns is even linked to New York to begin with.
A trade between the two isn't likely, but Towns represents the type of player the Knicks would look to replace Randle with if he doesn't end up re-signing.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!