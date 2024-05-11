Knicks Lose OG Anunoby Once Again
OG is O-U-T for the New York Knicks
The metropolitan injury report for Sunday’s Eastern Conference Semifinal clash against the Indiana Pacers (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) lists OG Anunoby as out for the second straight game. Indiana took advantage of a further depleted Knicks team to notch its first victory of the best-of-seven set on Friday, escaping from Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a 111-106 triumph.
With Anunoby out, the Knicks opted for a larger starting lineup on Friday night, placing his fellow former Ontarian Precious Achiuwa next to Isaiah Hartenstein and newfound rebounding hero Josh Hart. Well-known for almost exclusively limiting his big men participation to two men, Tom Thibodeau even gave Jericho Sims some brief minutes as the Knicks continue to press forward without Anunoby, Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.
On the bright side, Jalen Brunson is off the injury report for Sunday's game after he was previously listed as questionable for Game 3 due to a right foot injury statined in Wednesday's second contest. Indiana's report features an equally dangerous threat, listing franchise face Tyrese Haliburton as questionable due to back spasms.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!