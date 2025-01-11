Knicks Get Major Boost for Thunder Game
The New York Knicks need all of the help they can get tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they are going to get some key pieces back.
According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, Karl-Anthony Towns, who suffered a knee injury within the last week, will play in his second straight game after sitting out of Monday's contest against the Orlando Magic.
Having Towns back in action for the Knicks will be huge as Isaiah Hartenstein is on the other sideline for the Thunder. Towns played 42 minutes against the Thunder on Jan. 3, scoring 17 points and grabbing 22 rebounds.
The team will also be getting back Miles McBride, who has missed the last five games for the Knicks with a hamstring injury, including last Friday's loss when the team visited the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
With Towns and McBride back on the court, the Knicks rotation will be at full strength for the first time in a while, and that should give them the best chance possible to beat the Thunder in their own building.
Tipoff between the Knicks and Thunder is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden. The game can be watched on MSG.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!