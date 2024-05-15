Knicks Make Lineup Change for Game 5
The New York Knicks hope a McBridal shower ignites a different kind of celebration on Tuesday night.
Per Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are placing Miles McBride in their starting lineup for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers (8 p.m. ET, TNT). It's McBride's 15th start of the season and the first of his playoff career.
With OG Anunoby out, the Knicks opted to place Precious Achiuwa in their Game 4 lineup but things went disastrously awry: Achiuwa had six offensive rebounds but the Knicks dropped a 121-89 decision that tied the best-of-seven series at two games apiece. New York dropped a rare rebounding battle, dooming them to a two-game sweep in the scheduled Indianapolis portions of the series.
McBride was perhaps one of the few things relatively close to a silver lining on Sunday, as he scored 16 points, reaching double-figures in both games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He also hit three of the Knicks' seven successful three-pointers, albeit on 11 attempts.