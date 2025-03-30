Knicks Face Many Questions as Season Winds Down
The New York Knicks are going to the playoffs, but that's about the only thing that is set in stone when it comes to the team.
The Knicks face a lot of questions that need answers with just two weeks before the regular season officially wraps up.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale looks into all of the things up in the air with the Knicks with such little time remaining in the regular season.
"Questions galore will define the New York Knicks' closing stretch, playoff run and, invariably, offseason," Favale writes.
"Some of these inquiries are familiar. Can the defense be good enough with Karl-Anthony Towns at center? Will head coach Tom Thibodeau's minutes distribution come back to bite this team beyond the since-resolved Mikal Bridges soundbite? Do they have the personnel to take more threes?
"Others are relatively new. Should the Knicks rework Josh Hart's place in the rotation? Does Tyler Kolek have a case for real minutes when the roster's at full strength? How much of a staple can the KAT-Mitchell Robinson frontcourt be in the postseason, if at all? Are they capable of beating really good teams?
"Oh, and most pivotal of all: How healthy will Jalen Brunson be?"
While there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team, it doesn't have to be rocket science. The Knicks have talent with Hart, Towns, Bridges, OG Anunoby and Brunson when he returns, giving them one of the best starting lineups in the NBA. Those players will play a good chunk of the minutes in the postseason, while a few backups will also see some action.
As for who that will be, that will be answered in the final games of the season. It is dependent on how healthy Brunson is and which players step up the most, proving themselves trustworthy with Thibodeau playoff minutes.
