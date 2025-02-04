Knicks March Back Towards Top of Power Rankings
The New York Knicks may be coming off of a loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but that shouldn't erase the progress that they have made over the course of the last few weeks.
Despite going 4-6 through the first 10 games of January, the Knicks finished 5-0, cementing their status as a top team in the Eastern Conference.
ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel seemed to agree, placing the Knicks at No. 4 in his weekly power rankings, three spots higher than the previous edition.
"At some point, minutes and fatigue are bound to catch up to the New York Knicks. No team in the history of the league has been able to win a championship, at least in the modern age, with a five-man rotation that sees close to 40 minutes per game together. Perhaps injuries are already catching up to this group, as OG Anunoby exited the team's 128-112 loss to the Lakers on Saturday with a non-contact foot injury," Siegel writes.
"Even so, the Knicks have been rolling lately, winning five of their last six games by an average margin of 14.6 points per win. A big game approaches for the Knicks, as they will take on the Celtics in Madison Square Garden on Saturday, their first game after the trade deadline."
The only teams that finished higher than the Knicks in the power rankings were the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Knicks are back in action this week as they have plenty of big names ahead, including a matchup with the defending champion Boston Celtics back to Madison Square Garden for a Saturday night nationally-televised game.
