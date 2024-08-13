All Knicks

Knicks Star Named to Projected 2028 Olympic Team

The New York Knicks could have some representation at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jan 2, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) dribbles against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Knicks didn't send any of their players to Paris for the Olympics this year, but that may change when the Games come stateside in 2028 to Los Angeles.

NBA.com writer Shaun Powell curated a 12-man projection for what the 2028 Olympics squad could look like, and Knicks forward Mikal Bridges made the shortlist.

"As a wing defender, Bridges would be in demand. Asking him to take the tough assignments wouldn’t be a new request for someone who takes pride in doing just that. Plus, he can guard multiple positions, and that versatility goes a long way in international basketball. Of course, based on his NBA history, we know he’d be available to play every game," Powell writes.

Joining Bridges on the list is Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat), Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) and Derrick White (Boston Celtics).

Bridges played for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup alongside Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, but the team was unsuccessful at its ultimate goal, coming in fourth place in the tournament and missing out on the podium. Team USA's struggles in the World Cup prompted several stars to step up and volunteer for the Paris Olympics, which ended in a gold medal for the Americans.

If Team USA wants to win its sixth consecutive Olympics gold medal, having a player like Bridges who can defend multiple positions will be key. It's hard to predict what will happen four years from now, but if Bridges signs a long-term deal soon, he will likely still be playing for the Knicks as a key role player next to Jalen Brunson in the backcourt.

Bridges' progress in the next four years will be intriguing to watch to see if he emerges as someone who could play for the Olympic team.

