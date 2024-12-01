Knicks' Mikal Bridges Takes Blame for Poor Play
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges is still adjusting to his new surroundings after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.
Bridges, 28, has struggled to maintain the same level of play that he did last year with the Nets. While his scoring averages were expected to dip considering he was no longer a No. 1 option, his efficiency has taken a major hit in the 3-point department to the point where he hasn't been playable late in games.
Bridges shot over 37 percent from the 3-point line last season, but now he is barely making 30 percent of his looks from downtown.
“Go out there and win the game. That’s the biggest thing, just win the game. But yeah, obviously, I got to play better," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting. “With the opportunities I get, I got to convert. I had a lot of sloppy turnovers. Couple of times [where the opponent] scored on me getting into the middle. I’ll be better.”
In the team's last game against the Charlotte Hornets, Bridges was benched in favor of Miles McBride, and the seventh-year pro commented on the decision to be benched after the game.
“[Thibodeau] made the right decision. I got to play better," Bridges said. “I’ve been inconsistent. I’ve had some games where I’ve played good, some I haven’t. Just got to find a rhythm within the team. That’s pretty much it. Not even 20 games in, still just trying to figure it out.”
Bridges is aware of his shortcomings and knows he needs to play better, and that adds some hope to the situation. The sooner Bridges figures things out, the better off the Knicks will be.
Bridges and the Knicks are back in action today against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!