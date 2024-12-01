All Knicks

Knicks' Mikal Bridges Takes Blame for Poor Play

Mikal Bridges has struggled for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges is still adjusting to his new surroundings after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason.

Bridges, 28, has struggled to maintain the same level of play that he did last year with the Nets. While his scoring averages were expected to dip considering he was no longer a No. 1 option, his efficiency has taken a major hit in the 3-point department to the point where he hasn't been playable late in games.

Bridges shot over 37 percent from the 3-point line last season, but now he is barely making 30 percent of his looks from downtown.

“Go out there and win the game. That’s the biggest thing, just win the game. But yeah, obviously, I got to play better," Bridges said h/t Posting and Toasting. “With the opportunities I get, I got to convert. I had a lot of sloppy turnovers. Couple of times [where the opponent] scored on me getting into the middle. I’ll be better.”

In the team's last game against the Charlotte Hornets, Bridges was benched in favor of Miles McBride, and the seventh-year pro commented on the decision to be benched after the game.

“[Thibodeau] made the right decision. I got to play better," Bridges said. “I’ve been inconsistent. I’ve had some games where I’ve played good, some I haven’t. Just got to find a rhythm within the team. That’s pretty much it. Not even 20 games in, still just trying to figure it out.”

Bridges is aware of his shortcomings and knows he needs to play better, and that adds some hope to the situation. The sooner Bridges figures things out, the better off the Knicks will be.

Bridges and the Knicks are back in action today against the New Orleans Pelicans. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News