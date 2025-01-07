Knicks Broadcaster Has 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Moment
New York Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen had a "Curb Your Enthusiasm" moment thanks to "Curb Your Enthusiasm."
Breen's television goof brought a little bit of levity to the Knicks' 103-94 defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic on Monday. While naming the nightly list of celebrities taking over Madison Square Garden's expensive seating, Breen was somewhat starstruck by the appearance of comedienne Susie Essman, best known for her role on "Curb," the long-running HBO series headlined by Larry David.
Unfortunately for Breen, he referred to Essman's most renowned work as "Pardon the Interruption," the equally durable sports talk show hosted by Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon on ESPN. Breen realized his error when attempting to recommend what he thought was "Curb" to MSG Network broadcast partner Walt "Clyde Frazier, mentioning that Essman's character's dialogue would "make (Frazier] blush."
"She was hilarious!" Breen gushed, before realizing his error. "Not Pardon the Interruption, Curb Your Enthusiasm, excuse me. I don't know why I said Pardon the Interruption! My mistake. Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David's spectacular show."
Viewers are more than likely to forgive Breen, who remains beloved for both his local and national work on NBA airwaves.
"Mike Breen seems mortified that he just called "Curb Your Enthusiasm Pardon My Interruption," Fox Sports/NFL Network personality Peter Schrager noted on X. "It's ok. You're allowed to mess up once in 30 years, Mike."
Monday saw Breen back on the mikes with Frazier, who took some time off amidst the Knicks' lengthy stretch away from MSG.
"Curb" debuted in 1999 as David's highly-anticipated follow-up to the iconic sitcom "Seinfeld." In Breen's defense, both "Curb" and "PTI" take common phrases and turn them into entertainment, as this was an intentional move on David's part, warning viewers not to get their hopes up after the success of "Seinfeld." Watchers failed to heed David's advice and kept the show running for 12 seasons, the last of which aired last year.
The show centers upon David, playing an exaggerated version of himself, landing in awkward and compromising situations through his propensity to speak aloud what others are too polite to voice. Essman portrayed Susie Greene, the wife of David's manager and best friend Jeff (Jeff Garlin), and became well-known for her profanity-laden admonishments often directed at David.
Several "Curb" stars, including Essman and J.B. Smoove, have been mainstays at MSG and David himself is a devout Knicks fan. Basketball fans also cherish the show for certain hoops-centered storylines, particularly one where David accidentally trips then-Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal while sitting courtside at Staples Center.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!