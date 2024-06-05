Knicks Center Included in Latest Trade Proposal
The New York Knicks are going to need to make some adjustments this offseason, especially with their frontcourt rotation as Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa are free agents.
In an effort to clear some cap space to sign Hartenstein, the Knicks could look to make a move similar to what Bleacher Report suggests. In the deal, the Knicks send Mitchell Robinson to the center-needy Memphis Grizzlies for Luke Kennard, the No. 9 pick, a 2026 second-round pick (via LAC) and a 2027 second-round pick (via ATL).
"If the Knicks give up Robinson in a deal that doesn't deliver a star, it would make sense to prioritize trade pieces that could eventually bring one back," Bleacher Report writes. "The picks would give this front office more negotiating chips to toss around, while Kennard could add value with either his 43.9 career three-point percentage or his expiring $14.8 million team option."
The No. 9 pick could be used in a deal that could give the Knicks a bigger star. It would give them a third first-round pick for the draft, and that could be combined for a trade that could get New York someone they are looking for.
There is risk to a deal like this, but the Knicks would only make this trade if they knew for certain that Hartenstein would stay with them. Given the fact that he will become a free agent, his decision will come after the draft, so it makes a deal like this unlikely to happen.
