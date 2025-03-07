Knicks Center Misses Second Straight Game
Jalen Brunson isn't the only New York Knicks staple who will be missing Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
The Knicks' injury report lists center Mitchell Robinson out as well as he continues to work his way back from ankle issues that wiped out his first 58 games of this season.
While dealing with an understandable minutes restriction, Robinson has averaged 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in four appearances (including one start) since coming back and has notably earned some major minutes on defensive possessions.
The Knicks' interior depth has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks: the team previously lost Karl-Anthony Towns for a game due to a knee issue while Ariel Hukporti is out for most, if not all, of the remaining regular season after a similar ailment.
Additionally, Precious Achiuwa did not play in Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers due to hamstring woes and is listed as questionable for the team's maiden voyage to Intuit Dome.
The hosting Clippers will be missing Norm Powell due to hamstring soreness while Ben Simmons will likewise sit as he deals with, ironically enough, knee injury management.
