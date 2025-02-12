Knicks Center Shares Promising Update Before Injury Return
The New York Knicks have been playing the entire regular season with a depleted center rotation. While All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns has been having one of the best seasons of his career, New York hasn't had many options to anchor the paint when he isn't on the floor. Backup center Mitchell Robinson has yet to take the floor this season as he continues to recover from foot surgery.
Robinson suffered an injury during the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers. Since then, he's been slowly making his way toward a return, and it looks like he'll see the court for a good amount of time before this year's postseason.
Robinson hinted at his return in his latest Instagram post, sharing a picture of him and fellow teammate OG Anunoby during practice. The post also featured more pictures of him in action at practice, and when a fan asked when the center would come back to the court, Robinson responded, "I got a date in mind."
When healthy, Robinson is one of the best rebounders and paint defenders in the NBA. He has career averages of 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, with a defensive rating of 109.3 last season. Despite playing just 31 regular-season games that year, the rating puts him in the top 10.
The Knicks desperately need the seven-foot big man to return, as they need him as a defensive anchor. New York has surprisingly struggled defensively, ranking 17th in that rating (113.7). A team that was expected to be one of the best in that category has faltered amid Robinson's absence. It has cost them plenty of games despite having one of the most efficient offenses in the entire NBA.
When he returns, Robinson could enter the starting lineup, moving Towns to the power forward position. The All-Star played the forward position for the Minnesota Timberwolves for multiple seasons, as Rudy Gobert, similar to Robinson, was their defensive anchor at center.
Robinson was originally slated to return in late January, but his date keeps getting pushed back. However, his social media post gives fans hope that number 23 will be back on the court in no time.
