Knicks Center Undergoes Ankle Surgery
New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson won't play for the rest of the postseason after re-injuring his ankle in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, and now he is on the long road to recovery.
According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, Robinson underwent successful surgery on his left ankle on Monday, and he will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.
Robinson had surgery on the same ankle back in December, forcing him to miss 50 games for the Knicks this season. He returned just in time for the Knicks' stretch run in the regular season, playing in 10 of the final 11 games of the year. However, he surrendered his starting job to Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been very good this season in his place.
To start the playoffs, Robinson had eight points and 12 rebounds in a Game 1 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, but failed to score more than two points in any of his five appearances after that.
With Robinson out, Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa will hold down the fort in the frontcourt, and the Knicks need all the help they can get with the series tied at 2-2 going into tonight's pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.
