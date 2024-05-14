All Knicks

Knicks Center Undergoes Ankle Surgery

The New York Knicks center underwent surgery after his injury.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on
Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) looks on / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson won't play for the rest of the postseason after re-injuring his ankle in Game 1 of their second-round series against the Indiana Pacers, and now he is on the long road to recovery.

According to SNY reporter Ian Begley, Robinson underwent successful surgery on his left ankle on Monday, and he will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks.

Robinson had surgery on the same ankle back in December, forcing him to miss 50 games for the Knicks this season. He returned just in time for the Knicks' stretch run in the regular season, playing in 10 of the final 11 games of the year. However, he surrendered his starting job to Isaiah Hartenstein, who has been very good this season in his place.

To start the playoffs, Robinson had eight points and 12 rebounds in a Game 1 win against the Philadelphia 76ers, but failed to score more than two points in any of his five appearances after that.

With Robinson out, Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa will hold down the fort in the frontcourt, and the Knicks need all the help they can get with the series tied at 2-2 going into tonight's pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.