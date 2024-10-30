Knicks Must Adjust for Karl-Anthony Towns
It's only been one week into the New York Knicks season, but the team needs to find new ways to get Karl-Anthony Towns involved.
Towns has only taken six 3-point attempts so far this season through three games, which is a far cry from his 5.3 attempts from downtown last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the Towns trade may have been a mistake.
"Plenty of more reps are needed before we seriously relitigate the KAT trade for both the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves," Favale writes. "But the opening-week returns are sure-fire evidence that New York has a long way to go if it's going to optimize the roster's new (and shallower) look. Getting Towns to more effectively space the floor is an easy—and necessary—place to start. He is seventh on the team in three-point attempts per game. The two long-range looks he's averaging would be the lowest since his rookie campaign and is inexcusable when five-out mayhem should represent the crux of the Knicks' identity."
Favale also acknowledges that trading Towns is an overreaction, but he points out some important details that the Knicks need to iron out. The Knicks will have time to figure out how to get Towns more involved, but it's clear that changes need to be made.
The Knicks traded far too much for Towns to have him only shoot a pair of threes per game, especially when he's one of the best spacing big men in the league.
If the Knicks are unable to adjust for Towns, it will be an indictment on Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff for being too stuck in their ways.
Towns and the Knicks are back in action tonight when they take on the Miami Heat.
