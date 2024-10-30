All Knicks

Knicks Must Adjust for Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is a big part of the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) warms up with assistant coach Mark Bryant before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) warms up with assistant coach Mark Bryant before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's only been one week into the New York Knicks season, but the team needs to find new ways to get Karl-Anthony Towns involved.

Towns has only taken six 3-point attempts so far this season through three games, which is a far cry from his 5.3 attempts from downtown last year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes that the Towns trade may have been a mistake.

"Plenty of more reps are needed before we seriously relitigate the KAT trade for both the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves," Favale writes. "But the opening-week returns are sure-fire evidence that New York has a long way to go if it's going to optimize the roster's new (and shallower) look. Getting Towns to more effectively space the floor is an easy—and necessary—place to start. He is seventh on the team in three-point attempts per game. The two long-range looks he's averaging would be the lowest since his rookie campaign and is inexcusable when five-out mayhem should represent the crux of the Knicks' identity."

Favale also acknowledges that trading Towns is an overreaction, but he points out some important details that the Knicks need to iron out. The Knicks will have time to figure out how to get Towns more involved, but it's clear that changes need to be made.

The Knicks traded far too much for Towns to have him only shoot a pair of threes per game, especially when he's one of the best spacing big men in the league.

If the Knicks are unable to adjust for Towns, it will be an indictment on Tom Thibodeau and his coaching staff for being too stuck in their ways.

Towns and the Knicks are back in action tonight when they take on the Miami Heat.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News