Knicks Must Answer Big Question Before Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks are less than a month away before the NBA Trade Deadline, and they have some questions in regards to the center position that need to be answered.
The key to figuring things out in the center rotation can be found with Mitchell Robinson, the team's one-time starter who hasn't played all season as he's been recovering from offseason ankle surgery.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes Robinson will dictate the path that the Knicks take for the trade deadline.
"Robinson earns $14.3 million this year and $12.9 in 2025-26, totally reasonable money for a starting-caliber center. The Knicks might want to see how he looks next to Towns in supersized looks like the ones Minnesota put together with Towns and Rudy Gobert last season. Those combos could unlock the improved defense New York needs," Hughes writes.
"The sooner Robinson returns, the sooner New York can determine his future role with the team."
Robinson might not crack the starting lineup as Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns appear to be rocksolid as a fivesome. However, the Knicks could put him in lineups alongside Towns that would be reminiscent of what the former No. 1 overall pick had in his last two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves next to Rudy Gobert.
As a center, Towns has enjoyed a lot of success on the offensive side of the ball. However, the defense is what the Knicks need to improve at the deadline. That upgrade on the defensive end could come with Robinson, or it could be in whoever the Knicks trade him for.
In the meantime, the Knicks will continue their homestand as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks tomorrow afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET inside Madison Square Garden.
