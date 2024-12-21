Knicks Must Take Advantage of Easy Matchup
For the second time this month, the New York Knicks are getting ready to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans, who hold the worst record in the Western Conference at 5-23.
The game marks the third of a three-game road trip for the Knicks, but they cannot let their long travel time get in the way of taking care of business and securing a win in the Big Easy.
The Knicks are at a point in their schedule where they are falling short of where they want to be. While they are more focused on their team's development over their record, it's important for the Knicks to win as many games as possible to ensure the highest seed imaginable for a potential playoff run.
Games like tonight's against the Pelicans don't pop up on the schedule every time, so the Knicks cannot lose focus as they play one of the easiest teams in the league.
The Pelicans have suffered from lengthy injury reports all season long, and tonight is no exception. Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (hamstring) and Karlo Matkovic (back) are all out for the Pelicans. Daniel Theis is questionable as he has been away from the team for personal reasons.
The Knicks are expected to see Josh Hart return after missing Thursday's win against the Minnesota Timberwolves for personal reasons himself. Now, he is off the injury report and should return to the starting lineup.
This game could easily be a trap for the Knicks if they don't settle down, focus and execute after a huge emotional win against the Wolves. But if they can stay level-headed, they will head home for the Christmas holiday with a lot to cheer about.
Tipoff between the Knicks and Pelicans is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!