Liberty's Becky Hammon Among 2023 Hall of Fame Candidates - Knicks & NBA Tracker

DEC 22 FORMER LIBERTY STAR BECKY HAMMON AMONG 2023 HOF CANDIDATES

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame unveiled its list of candidates for its 2023 class, a group partly headlined by former New York Liberty star Becky Hammon.

Hammon, who earned a WNBA championship as the first-year head coach of the Las Vegas Aces in September, is one of seven names enshrined in the Liberty's Ring of Honor, having spent her first American professional seasons (1999-2006) in seafoam. She continues to rank near the top of the franchise's all-time marks, including fourth in points (2,367) and assists (575) and second in three-pointers (331). Hammon made a name for herself on the NBA level as an assistant on fellow finalist Gregg Popovich's staff with the San Antonio Spurs.

Their proteges Pau Gasol and Tony Parker are also among the headliners, as are Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, and the 1976 United States women's basketball team, the winners of the inaugural women's tournament at the Olympics in Montreal.

DEC 20 DAMIAN LILLARD MAKES PORTLAND HISTORY IN NARROW LOSS

Damian Lillard became the all-time leading scorer in Portland Trail Blazers history on Monday night, passing Clyde Drexler during the third quarter of a showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard needed 21 points to secure the honor and earned the fateful tally at the free throw line and now tops the scoring list of the franchise formed in 1970.

Entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick out of Weber State, Lillard has spent his entire career with the Blazers. He finished Monday night with 28 points, the last pair of which came on an equalizing layup with just over three seconds remaining in regulation. Alas for Portland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's buzzer-beating jumper denied them a win on a historic night, as Oklahoma City prevailed in a 123-121 final.

Lillard did not play in the first matchup between the Knicks and Blazers (17-14) in November. A rematch in Portland is scheduled for March 14.

DEC 18 FORMER KNICKS STAR AMAR'E STOUDEMIRE ACCUSED OF STRIKING DAUGHTER

Former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested on allegations of domestic violence on Saturday. The Miami Herald was the first to report Stoudemire's arrest, said to be in response to the NBA veteran striking one of his daughters.

"I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” the arrest report obtained by The Herald reads. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.” The same report states that Stoudemire told officers that his daughter "received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar."

The incident apparently happened shortly after Stoudemire received his master's degree from the University of Miami, which earned a congratulatory tweet from the Knicks. Stoudemire partook in 14 NBA seasons, including five with the Knicks, which yielded the last of six All-Star appearances and an All-NBA Second Team nomination in 2011.

DEC 18 LAKERS LOSE DAVIS FOR "AT LEAST ONE MONTH;" BACK FOR KNICKS' VISIT?

Per Shams Charania, Los Angeles Lakers star forward Anthony Davis will miss "at least one month" with a foot injury sustained in the team's Friday win over Denver. The 29-year-old Davis was averaging 27.4 points and a career-best 12.1 rebounds at the time of the ailment, which forced him to leave the nationally-televised tilt against the Nuggets during first quarter action. Davis had already been ruled out for the Lakers' Sunday showdown against the Washington Wizards (9:30 p.m. ET, Spectrum SportsNet).

As it stands, the Lakers (12-16) sit 1.5 games out of the final Western Conference Play-In Tournament spot. LeBron James put in 30 points while Trevor Bryant added 21 off the bench in Davis' absence to top the Nuggets by a 126-108 final. It's possible Davis could return in time for the first of two meetings between the Lakers and Knicks this season, as the two sides are set to do battle on Jan. 31 at Madison Square Garden.

DEC 15 CURRY OUT 'A FEW WEEKS, LIKELY GONE FOR MSG VISIT

Per ESPN, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will miss at least "a few weeks" with a left shoulder injury sustained during Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.

Though Golden State (14-15) is struggling in its latest title defense, Curry was fulfilling his superstar duties to the tune of 30 points and 6.8 assists per game. He had 38 points upon his third quarter exit from Wednesday's tilt in Indianapolis, a 125-119 defeat that served as the Warriors' fourth loss in the past five games. Golden State currently holds the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Western Conference as they enter a four-game Eastern swing that begins on Friday night in Philadelphia (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Curry's reported diagnosis will more than likely remove him from the Warriors' upcoming showdown with the Knicks on Dec. 20. It was set to be Curry's first appearance at MSG since last December when he became the NBA's all-time leader in successful three-pointers during a win over New York.

DEC 13 JORDAN RULES: NBA ATTACHES MJ'S NAME TO MVP AWARD

Following up on the unveiling of last week's new hardware, several NBA legends will now have their names attached to the league's major year-end honors, the Association announced. The list is headlined by the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy, named after the Chicago Bulls legend widely considered to be the greatest player in NBA history. Nikola Jokic of Denver is the two-time defending earner of the award.

Other legends of the game honored with hardware include Wilt Chamberlain (Rookie of the Year), John Havlicek (Sixth Man of the Year), George Mikan (Most Improved Player), Hakeem Olajuwon (Defensive Player of the Year), and Jerry West (Clutch Player of the Year).

DEC 12 CUNNINGHAM'S SOPHOMORE SEASON IS OVER

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons sophomore Cade Cunningham has shut down for the 2022-23 campaign, opting for season-ending shin surgery. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and six assists after finishing third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season. With the surgery, Cunningham is expected to be ready in time for the 2023-24 campaign