Nets' Dramatic Victory Marred By Kevin Durant Injury - Knicks & NBA Tracker

JAN 8 KEVIN DURANT SET FOR MRI AFTER LEAVING MIAMI VISIT EARLY

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is set to undergo an MRI after he was forced to leave Sunday's visit to Miami early with a knee injury. Durant was injured in the penultimate minute of the third quarter when opponent Jimmy Butler fell backward into his right knee after a blocked attempt to the rim. Despite losing Durant, Brooklyn (27-13) prevailed in a 102-101 final over the Heat after Royce O'Neal put in the winning two off a Kyrie Irving miss with three seconds remaining.

The Nets will likely be especially careful with Durant's injury considering he missed significant time with an MCL ailment sustained last January, one that derailed Brooklyn's season to the tune of a 5-17 mark that more or less doomed them to the Play-In Tournament. The team has gone 14-1 in its last 15 and has a potential chance to take away the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed when it faces Boston on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). A nationally-televised visit from the Knicks looms on Jan. 28.

[[UPDATE: 11:40 AM ET:]]: Shams Charania has reported that Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL sprain in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

JAN 7 GOLDEN STATE'S IGUODALA SET FOR SEASON DEBUT

Andre Iguodala's 19th and final NBA season is set to begin on Saturday night, as Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports that he'll dress for the Golden State Warriors when they take on the Orlando Magic (8:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area). He will be on a minutes restriction in his first days back but his defensive prowess will no doubt be welcome back on a Warriors team struggling in its latest title defense.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, has been an undeniable architect of the Warriors' success over the past decade. After earning his fourth championship ring last summer against Boston, Iguodala inked a one-year deal on a veteran's minimum contract, intending to make the 2022-23 season his final year. A hip injury kept him out of the first half of this campaign, which has seen several Golden State contributiors, namely Steph Curry, go down due to injury.

Entering Saturday night action, the Warriors (20-19) currently hold the sixth and final automatic playoff spot in the Western Conference.

JAN 6 KEMBA WALKER WAIVED BY MAVERICKS

Kemba Walker's time with the Dallas Mavericks has ended, as the 32-year-old was waived by the team on Friday. North Texas hosted Walker's first professional minutes since a one-year stint with the Knicks failed to solve the team's long-lasting point guard problems.

Walker was guaranteed for the season if he was still on the Mavericks' roster by Saturday. Some found his brief Dallas tour ironic in the sense that the Mavericks brought him in to partly make up for the loss of Jalen Brunson, who assumed Walker's duties as the Knicks' big-ticket point guard last offseason.

Though Walker has been cleared to afford playing time for younger players like Jalen Hardy and McKinley Wright IV, he nonetheless played a role in Dallas' recent success, notably earning a 32-point game in an overtime loss to Cleveland on Dec. 17. His Dallas tenure ends with averages of eight points and 2.1 assists and the Mavericks (22-17) currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference, two games above the Play-In Tournament cut-off.

JAN 4 BULLS CUT DOWN NETS' 12-GAME WINNING STREAK

Behind three starters scoring at least 20 each, the Chicago Bulls overcame a 44-point effort from Kevin Durant to end the Brooklyn Nets' 12-game winning streak on Wednesday night. The Nets' dozen-win tally was the longest in the NBA this season.

"To come out here after those two tough losses and beat one of the hottest teams in the NBA, it's good," Bulls guard Zach LaVine, he of 13 points in the win, said per ESPN. "I think we came out with the right attention to detail. We withstood their run at the end, and we beat them collectively."

DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams led the team with 22 points while Nikola Vučević was right behind them with 21. The Bulls (17-21) led by as much as 18 and earned their first win of the new year after dropping consecutive contests to Cleveland. They currently hold the last Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament spot, a half-game ahead of Washington.

JAN 2 MITCHELL JOINS CHAMBERLAIN, BRYANT, AND MORE IN 70-POINT CLUB

Former Knicks trade target Donovan Mitchell entered rarified NBA air on Monday, as his 71-point effort in an overtime win over the Chicago Bulls is tied for the sixth-greatest single-game showing in Association history.

Mitchell is only the seventh player to reach 70 points in a single NBA game and the first since Devin Booker in March 2017. The 71 points scored is also the best in a game since Kobe Bryant's famed 81-point night in January 2006. Mitchell gains entry to the 70-point club alongside Booker, Bryant, Elgin Baylor, David Robinson, David Thompson, and six-time entrant Wilt Chamberlain.

"To be there in the record book with guys like Wilt is truly humbling,'' Mitchell said in the aftermath of the 145-134 win. "I always believed I could be one of the best players in the league. I'm speechless and blessed to be in the company of that greatness.''

Cleveland (24-14) has won seven of its past nine after sweeping a home-and-home set with the Bulls. They'll visit Madison Square Garden on Jan. 24.

DEC 31 DONČIĆ REACHES 50 AGAIN AS MAVS CLOSE 2022 ON HIGH NOTE

The New York Knicks aren't the only ones to feel the wrath of Luka Dončić in the final week of the calendar year.

The Dallas Mavericks' superstar earned his third 50-point game over the last five games, putting in 51, including the clinching free throws of a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Dončić's haul over the last five games allowed him to become the first player in NBA history to earn at least 250 points and 50 rebounds/assists in a five-game stretch, having earned a good part of that tally with his historic double-double on Tuesday against the Knicks.

His antics have allowed the Mavericks (21-16) to end the year on a six-game winning streak, which has placed them in the fourth slot on the current Western Conference playoff bracket. They return to action on Monday against the Houston Rockets (8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Southwest).

DEC 31 BRUNSON TO MISS THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

Point guard Jalen Brunson (hip) will not play in the Knicks' calendar-year finale against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night (7 p.m. ET, MSG). The team has ruled him out for the third consecutive game due to the injury sustained in Sunday's Christmas Day loss to Philadelphia.

Brunson joins RJ Barrett (finger) and Obi Toppin (knee), who likewise will not play on Saturday, Barrett and Brunson's starting five spots will likely be filled by Miles McBride and Immanuel Quickley.

DEC 29 NBA HANDS SUSPENSIONS FOR MAGIC-PISTONS FIGHT

The NBA issued punishments to those involved in extracurriculars stemming from the Wednesday showdown between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic. Instigators Killian Hayes and Moritz Wagner were assessed multi-game suspensions at three and two respectively while Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, and Franz Wagner each got a game for leaving the Orlando bench.