Michael Jordan's Name Attached to NBA MVP Trophy - Knicks & NBA Tracker

DEC 13 JORDAN RULES: NBA ATTACHES MJ'S NAME TO MVP AWARD

Following up on the unveiling of last week's new hardware, several NBA legends will now have their names attached to the league's major year-end honors, the Association announced. The list is headlined by the Michael Jordan MVP Trophy, named after the Chicago Bulls legend widely considered to be the greatest player in NBA history. Nikola Jokic of Denver is the two-time defending earner of the award.

Other legends of the game honored with hardware include Wilt Chamberlain (Rookie of the Year), John Havlicek (Sixth Man of the Year), George Mikan (Most Improved Player), Hakeem Olajuwon (Defensive Player of the Year), and Jerry West (Clutch Player of the Year).

DEC 12 CUNNINGHAM'S SOPHOMORE SEASON IS OVER

Per Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons sophomore Cade Cunningham has shut down for the 2022-23 campaign, opting for season-ending shin surgery. The top pick in the 2021 NBA Draft appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and six assists after finishing third in NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season. With the surgery, Cunningham is expected to be ready in time for the 2023-24 season

DEC 11 BOOKER MISSES SUNS' PEACEFUL, FUTILE REMATCH WITH PELICANS

Devin Booker was a late scratch from the Phoenix Suns' Sunday lineup, diagnosed with hamstring tightness prior to their showdown with the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker was forced to watch the Suns' fourth consecutive loss, a 129-124 defeat at the hands of the Western Conference leaders.

"I didn't see the normal 'Book' look," Suns head coach Monty Williams said of the decision to sit Booker, per ESPN. "As an organization, it's just best to make sure he's good ... "He wants to play as Book would. We're just trying to be as smart as we can."

Booker had partaken in each of the Suns' first 26 games averaging 27.4 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds. Phoenix (16-11) faced New Orleans just two days after tensions arose after Zion Williams slammed down a dunk with a 128-117 decision well in hand during the final seconds. Sunday's game was a placid affair, as New Orleans (18-8) captured its seventh win in a row.

Time will tell if Booker is forced to miss more time. The Suns return to action on Tuesday in Houston (8 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Arizona).

DEC 10 EX-KNICKS COACH BROWN STEPS DOWN AT MEMPHIS

Citing health concerns, former Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his advisory role at the University of Memphis' men's basketball program. The well-traveled Brown, who coached the Knicks for one season (2005-06), had been an assistant on former metropolitan protege Penny Hardaway's staff since June 2021 though he primarily operated in off-the-court affairs.

A statement from Memphis indicates that Brown's health problems are "not considered serious."

"We wish Coach Brown a speedy recovery," Hardaway said. "Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and me as a coach, and we hope all the best for him and good health moving forward.

Brown amassed a 1,098-904 record as an NBA coach, his last such experience coming in 2010-11 with Charlotte. Memphis (7-2) returns to action on Saturday late afternoon against No. 11 Auburn (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

DEC 8 BRITTNEY GRINER RETURNS HOME IN PRISONER EXCHANGE

WNBA star Brittney Griner is returning home to the United States as part of a prisoner exchange that will release her from a Russian penal camp. Griner's freedom was ensured in exchange for convicted Russian arms deal Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death."

Griner, partaking in professional overseas basketball in Russia after her ninth season with the domestic Phoenix Mercury, was arrested for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in a Moscow airport and spent 294 days in Russian custody, a detainment seen as unlawful and excessive, especially after she was sentenced to nine years in August. WNBA players and other figures throughout the basketball world advocated for Griner's release throughout the season and beyond.

President Joe Biden confirmed Griner's release in a press conference in Washington D.C., where Griner's wife Cherelle spoke.

"Today my family is whole, but as you all are aware, there are so many families who are not whole," Cherelle said. "BG's not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf to say BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home."

DEC 6 NBA UNVEILS NEW BEST RECORD TROPHY

The NBA unveiled revamped and renamed honors and trophies, the batch headlined by a new award that will honor the team with the best regular season record. Similar to the NHL's Presidents' Trophy, the award will be named the Maurice Podoloff Trophy after the first president of both the NBA and its predecessor, the Basketball Association of America. The trophy is a crystal ball cut into 82 panels, representing the number of games in a standard NBA season, sitting on a pedestal of rings meant to represent the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The unveiling of the regular season champion's trophy was part of a new design showcase, as the coaching, sportsmanship, and teammate awards (respectively named after Red Auerbach, Joe Dumars, and Maurice Stokes/Jack Twyman) were all re-designed. Podoloff's name also graces the current NBA MVP Award held by Nikola Jokic, hinting that further change could be on the way.

DEC 5 HARDEN WORKS OVERTIME IN RETURN TO HOUSTON

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.

A foot injury sidelined Harden for just over a month, causing him to miss 15 games, including the Knicks' visit to Philadelphia on Nov. 4. Harden had 21 points on 4-of-19 shooting from the field on Monday, playing 38 minutes after the game went into extra periods. Monday also marked the first time Harden descended upon Houston's Toyota Center since the January 2021 trade that sent him east.

"This is where he was made," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said of Harden's homecoming. "This is his home place, his hometown in a lot of ways, basketball speaking. It will always be a great memory for him, no matter what, whenever he comes here."

Philadelphia (12-12) next faces the Knicks on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden. In the meantime, they'll try to end a three-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

DEC 4 D-ROSE TO BIG D?

